Second Edition Of Visit Qatar Kite Festival To Be Held From January 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival will be held from January 25 to February 3, 2024 in Old Doha Port. Visitors will enjoy a spectacular display of giant kites flown by 60 participants from around the world. The festival is organized with the support of its strategic partner Qatar Tourism and its venue partner Old Doha Port.

This edition's venue is Old Doha Port selected due to its rich historical context, modern amenities, and a stunning backdrop of the West Bay skyline, encapsulating the essence of Doha's heritage and its modern-day allure. As the event is taking place in front of the cruise terminal, Visit Qatar Kite Festival will be an extra attraction to the international passengers of ocean liners during the busy cruise season.

The festival will take place over ten days and feature multiple activities for children and families, such as flying displays of huge colorful kites, inflatables games area by Celebration Palace, food court with international cuisines and free-of-charge kite building workshops led by Iqbal Husain, a seasoned kite-flying professional who recently participated in the 4th edition of Qatar Balloon Festival. Children will learn how to use eco-friendly biodegradable materials to draw, build, and paint their own kites, and then launch them into the air and fly them like pros.

Safe Flight Solutions, the organizer of the popular Qatar Balloon Festival series, and asfary, its online platform for booking local activities and adventures, are bringing back this exciting event that held its debut in March 2023 and was warmly welcomed by the Doha community.

Captain Hassan Al-Mousawi, the CEO of Safe Flight Solutions shared his vision of community events and their role in making Qatar a better place for all, -“The first edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival was welcomed warmly by Doha residents, and we decided to make it a yearly tradition that contributes to our country's long-term goal to build a strong and prosperous society that promotes cultural exchange and community bonding”.

Registration for kite-building workshops will be soon open on vqikf and is free of charge, however seats are limited, added the organisers.