Ministry Of Commerce And Industry Nominated For HRO Today Association Awards

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced its nomination among finalists in the HRO Today Association Awards for Excellence in Human Resources Management across the regions of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

This year's Human Resources Awards include many categories, prominently featuring the Best HR Team of the Year, Business Partnership Excellence, Innovation in HR, individual awards for HR Excellence and HR Leadership, and several other categories.

The Ministry's participation in this initiative comes in line with its efforts to support human resources, based on a profound awareness of their pivotal role in realizing the Ministry's objectives, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Throughout its participation, the Ministry highlighted achievements in coordinating human resources programs and initiatives with the strategic priorities of the Ministry, in addition to its efforts in managing and supporting human resources. Additionally, the Ministry set plans to nurture national talent, enhance capabilities, craft comprehensive training policies, and launch initiatives to strengthen corporate culture while boosting creativity and innovation skills.

The HRO Today Association Awards is an annual program designed to honor distinguished leaders, professionals, and entities in the field of human resources. The awards aim to spotlight outstanding achievements and initiatives in the areas of cooperation, innovation, and communication.