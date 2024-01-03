Cabinet Exempts Licensing Fees On National Products During Promotion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the regular meeting held by the Cabinet on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, H E the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs stated the following: The Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First - Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry regarding exempting national products from some licensing fees for service activities performed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry during promotions.

Second: Taking the necessary measures to ratify the cooperation agreement in the fields of tourism and business events between Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Third: Approval of a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of youth between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of the Philippines.

Fourth - Approval to host the (11th) meeting of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Geospatial Information Management (from 4 to 2/8/2024).

Fifth - The Council of Ministers reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions regarding them: 1- A draft decision of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding regulating the manufacture, installation and monitoring of artificial coral reefs.

2- Annual report of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

3- A report on the results of participation in the 33rd meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Muscat - October 2023).

4- A report on the results of participation in the 27th meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (October 2023).