Qatar Scientific Club Organises Workshops, Programmes During Science Winter Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Sports and Youth's Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) has launched a variety of specialised workshops and programmes within its science winter camp.

Held during the mid-year school holiday, the camp runs through Thursday and brings together over 320 students involved in activities centred on programming, technology, mechanics and engineering.

The event coincided the Hour of Code - a free introduction to computer science through fun activities and videos for learners of all skill levels, which was held under the theme themed 'Creativity with AI'.

The QSC participated in this year's celebrations with six programmes with over 155 in attendance.

QSC's Administrative and Financial Director Fatima Al Mohannadi said the aim of the Clubs participation was to show that anyone can learn the basics of programming.

Al Mohannadi added that the Club's promising innovator section presented during the camp two independent workshops on Scratch and Spike Prime programming.

The participants also developed problem-solving and creative thinking skills, and fostered interest in science and technology.