Quest Accelerates The Thrill With The Launch Of Quest For Speed And Oryx Speedway Racing Simulators

Quest for Speed, a sleek single-seater that immerses participants with four expansive screens, creating an adrenaline-fueled racing environment. Oryx Speedway, an astounding four-seater that elevates the racing experience by introducing a social dimension, allowing friends and family to compete in real-time multiplayer races. With hyper-realistic graphics, precision steering, and motion seats replicating the thrill of a real racing car, these speeding attractions have captured the attention and excitement of our guests, marking another milestone in Quest's commitment to delivering world-class rides and attractions.

C.H. Ouyang, the CEO and Chairman of Brogent Technologies Inc. shared his excitement, saying, "We're thrilled about the successful launch of Quest for Speed & Oryx Speedway at Quest. It is a privilege to introduce our premier racing experience to Quest. This state-of-the-art racing simulator is crafted for enthusiasts who seek an authentic racing encounter. Featuring a 6DOF motion platform, real-time racing experience, a 4D wind blower effect, and AI live broadcasting, it promises to redefine the entertainment experience. We sincerely invite racing enthusiasts to join us and partake in this unparalleled adventure.”

"At Quest, our unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking entertainment experiences drives our pursuit of innovation. We're continually on a quest to introduce the best experiences to our guests that align seamlessly with our state-of-the-art, world-class portfolio of rides and attractions. We take immense pride in our partnership with Brogent Technologies and the introduction of their cutting-edge 6DOF motion technology at our park. This collaboration brings forth racing simulators that transcend the virtual realm, delivering an immersive experience that will transport our guests into the thrilling world of high-speed racing. We are delighted by the positive feedback from our guests, and eagerly anticipate introducing this exhilarating adventure to even more guests soon." Stated by Heiko Engels, the General Manager of Quest.

With over 30 rides and attractions, Quest sets the stage for an extraordinary fusion of Adrenaline-pumping rides and family-friendly attractions featuring a mix of exhilarating roller coasters, virtual reality experiences, laser tag, media-controlled simulators, and miniature thrill rides for younger guests and more.

Quest is part of Doha Oasis, the capital's up-and-coming leisure and entertainment hub located in the heart of Msheireb, alongside the five-star awe-inspiring Banyan Tree hotel, its impeccable Banyan Tree residential suites, the prestigious French department store Printemps Doha, and the cutting-edge VOX cinema and bowling center.