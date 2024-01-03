Egypt confronts IMF discussions amid dollar scarcity, geopolitical strains

(MENAFN) Amid escalating challenges, including a pronounced scarcity of dollars and heightened geopolitical tensions, Egypt appears poised for pivotal negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2024, potentially heralding a substantial recalibration of its financing program. The evolving landscape, punctuated by intricate geopolitical dynamics such as the conflict in Gaza, underscores the urgency and complexity of Egypt's engagement with the IMF, as it seeks to navigate a confluence of economic and geopolitical imperatives.



Egypt's recent trajectory vis-à-vis the IMF has been characterized by strategic recalibrations aimed at mitigating the repercussions of a burgeoning dollar scarcity crisis. This crisis, which commenced in the initial quarter of the preceding year, prompted Egypt's re-engagement with the IMF, culminating in the approval of a USD3 billion financing program in December. However, subsequent progress under this program has been marred by challenges, leading to the deferment of scheduled reviews due to perceived non-compliance with stipulated conditions.



As Egypt embarks on its fiscal obligations for 2024, it faces a series of financial commitments to the IMF, including a forthcoming payment of approximately USD261 million in January. Cumulatively, Egypt's obligations to the IMF for the year are estimated at a staggering USD6.7 billion, with a recent disbursement of USD564 million in December 2023 bringing the total payments to approximately USD3.764 billion.



In response to these exigencies, Egypt is currently in advanced stages of negotiations with the IMF, exploring avenues to augment the value of its financing program by an anticipated USD6 billion. This strategic endeavor is emblematic of Egypt's broader aspirations to invigorate foreign investments and fortify its economic resilience amidst prevailing challenges. It's noteworthy that Egypt's financial engagement with the IMF positions it as the institution's second-largest debtor, trailing only Argentina, further accentuating the intricacies and stakes involved in these high-stakes negotiations.

