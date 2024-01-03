Ex IMA President Ajay Kumar To Sue ACS Of Education Dept For 'Abusing' Him On Phone

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) Former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Ajay Kumar has accused Bihar Education department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of abusing him over a phone call, and said he will take a legal action against the latter.

Kumar said that he was on winter vacation with his family in Kerala on December 25 when the concerned ACS called him up and allegedly abused him for an interview the former IMA president had given on December 8.

"I was in Kerala for winter vacation with my family when the office of education department called him from a landline number. I received that phone call and asked him to call from mobile phone. That official again called me from the same landline number which I did not take. Then ACS called me on my cell phone and his name appeared on my truecaller. When I received that call, he asked my name and when I answered, he used several abusive words. I disconnected that call," Kumar said.

"During an interview on a TV channel, when asked about the ACS' temperament, I said that it shows he is facing some health issues due to which he gets angry. That statement was given on December 8 and he is abusing me on December 25," Kumar said.

"If he had any objection to my statement, he could have sent legal notice to me but abusing me over the phone call in presence of my family members has hurt me and affected my prestige. I have decided to complain to chief secretary Aamir Subhani and chief secretary to the chief minister Dipak Kumar first. If they do not take action against him in two weeks, I will move the court," Kumar said.

--IANS

ajk/svn