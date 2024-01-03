Senior Cop Faces Calcutta HC’S Ire Over Lackadaisical Probe In Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commiserate in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and counsel of the state government on Wednesday faced the ire of the Calcutta High Court for lackadaisical probe in an alleged murder case.

The division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi noted that it was quite surprising that the police framed charges of culpable homicide instead of murder even after the allegation against the landlord was of killing his tenant by pushing the latter from the roof of the house.

“First the tenant was pushed from the roof of the house. Thereafter, the same tenant was beaten up severely. It is surprising that even after all these the police did not find valid ground to frame the accused under murder charges. The police should be rewarded with a medal for carrying out such an investigation,” Justice Basak observed.

The incident occurred in Titagarh which comes under the jurisdiction of the Barrackpore Police Commiserate.

The member of the victim's family approached the Calcutta High Court accusing the police of trying to shield the accused by booking him under the clauses of culpable homicide.

The division bench also summoned the commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commiserate Aloke Rajoria to be present at the court in the matter.

As he appeared at the court, Justice Basak told him that the accused should have been first taken into custody and then questioned, which the police had not done.

The division bench also observed that this is a case that merits a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

When the state government counsel tried to give some explanation he was snubbed by Justice Basak.

“Do not try to give any kind of explanation. Today I have summoned the commissioner. If you say anything further I will summon the state director general of police tomorrow,” Justice Basak said.

