Cold Conditions To Continue In Parts Of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Raj For Next Two Days: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the Cold Day to 'severe' Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days and will decrease thereafter.

The weather forecast agency further said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of plains of Northwest and East India during the next two days and gradually decrease thereafter.

The IMD said the 'minimum temperatures' are in the range of 6-9 degree Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are in the range of 10-12 degree Celsius in East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim.

“These are above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar on Thursday and Friday, and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent three days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days. Dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and dense fog in isolated pockets on Friday,” said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted that the Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday, and in isolated pockets on Friday.

“Cold Day conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and over east Uttar Pradesh Thursday while 'Cold Wave' conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over east Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday,” said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at some places very likely over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next 3-4 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep during Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD said that a rise by 2-3 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of Central and East India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter.

“There is no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over the rest of parts of north India during the next five days,” the IMD added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb