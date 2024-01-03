Turkish lira falls to historic lows amid shifting monetary policies, financial worries

(MENAFN) The Turkish lira plummeted to a historic nadir on Tuesday, with its valuation dipping below 29.7 lira against the US dollar. This precipitous decline amplifies a persistent downward trajectory for the Turkish currency, as evidenced by its depreciation by approximately 37 percent over the course of 2023. Such pronounced devaluation underscores a radical recalibration in Turkey's monetary policy landscape, a paradigmatic shift that materialized subsequent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's electoral triumph in May.



A conspicuous pivot in Turkey's monetary strategy post-Erdogan's re-election has been the abandonment of an unconventional approach characterized by a penchant for reducing interest rates. Instead, the government has opted for a more assertive stance, exercising stringent control mechanisms over the lira. However, this newfound assertiveness has inadvertently eroded the currency's value, exacerbating its vulnerabilities within the global economic milieu.



This tumultuous trajectory was further accentuated during the preceding summer when Turkish authorities exhibited a more relaxed posture regarding their grip on the lira. In response to escalating inflationary pressures, which culminated in an alarming rate of 61.5 percent by September, the Turkish Central Bank, under the stewardship of Governor Hafiza Ghaya Erkan, orchestrated a significant uptick in interest rates. This tactical maneuver was ostensibly designed to temper inflationary surges and instill a modicum of stability within the financial ecosystem.



Anticipating the ramifications of this currency depreciation, analysts and stakeholders anticipate a cascade of adverse economic and societal consequences for individuals and businesses operating within Turkey's borders. The onus of navigating these multifaceted challenges predominantly rests upon the government, as it grapples with escalating economic exigencies and an increasingly restive populace. Consequently, Turkey finds itself ensnared in a complex web of economic uncertainties, necessitating astute policy recalibrations and strategic interventions to foster a semblance of stability

MENAFN03012024000045015682ID1107679654