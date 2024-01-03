India increases Saudi oil imports amid decreasing Russian oil purchases

(MENAFN) Recent data from ship tracking agencies has illuminated shifts in India's oil import dynamics, revealing a notable uptick in Saudi oil acquisitions during December. This surge in Saudi oil imports comes against the backdrop of escalating challenges and payment issues that have constrained India's procurement of Russian oil, pushing these purchases to their lowest ebb in nearly a year. Specifically, ship tracking agency data indicates that at least five shipments of Sokol crude, previously destined for India, were redirected to alternative destinations due to these prevailing challenges.



Insights gleaned from sources previously cited by Reuters shed light on the predicament faced by the Indian Oil Corporation, the solitary state-owned entity with an annual agreement to procure a diverse array of Russian crudes, encompassing the Sokol variant from the prominent Russian oil conglomerate, Rosneft. Faced with impediments in receiving the anticipated Sokol crude shipments, the Indian Oil Corporation found itself compelled to tap into its existing reserves while concurrently augmenting its oil procurement from Middle Eastern sources to offset the supply deficit.



Delving deeper into the quantitative aspects of this shifting oil import landscape, analysis conducted by Reuters, leveraging data from prominent flow tracking agencies such as Vortexa and Kpler, in conjunction with insights from the London Stock Exchange, elucidates the magnitude of this transition. The data reveals a discernible decline ranging between 16 and 22 percent in India's oil imports from Russia during the month of December. In stark contrast, the nation's oil imports from Saudi Arabia experienced a resilient trend, witnessing an uptick of approximately four percent during the same period. Collectively, these developments underscore the intricate interplay of geopolitical and economic factors shaping India's oil import strategies and supply chain dynamics.

