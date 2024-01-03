Erdogan reveals major increase in exports, successful trade deficit

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that Turkey's exports for the previous year amounted to USD255.81 billion, registering a modest year-on-year growth of 0.6 percent. Addressing the media in a press conference, Erdogan expressed optimism about the trajectory of Turkey's economic landscape, particularly pointing to promising indicators related to the country's current account balance. He anticipates that the forthcoming months, specifically November and December, will witness a further amelioration in the current account balance, buoyed by a diminishing trade deficit.



Supporting Erdogan's assertions, data released by the Ministry of Commerce underscores Turkey's fiscal resilience and strategic economic decisions. Specifically, the data highlights that Turkey's imports experienced a marginal decline of 0.51 percent over the past year, settling at USD361.85 billion. A salient development revealed by the data is the notable reduction in Turkey's trade deficit, which contracted by 3.2 percent on an annual basis, culminating at USD106.04 billion for the year 2023. This positive trend was further accentuated in December, where the trade deficit plummeted by a substantial 37 percent, reaching USD6.1 billion when juxtaposed with the corresponding month in the preceding year.



Delving deeper into December's economic performance, Turkey's export sector exhibited resilience, recording a 0.44 percent uptick compared to the same month in the previous year. Concurrently, the import sector demonstrated a contrasting trend, witnessing a significant decline of 10.7 percent. Collectively, these economic indicators suggest a nuanced yet optimistic outlook for Turkey's trade dynamics, reflecting concerted efforts to recalibrate its economic equilibrium and foster sustainable growth.

