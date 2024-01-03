Saudi Arabia joins BRICS group officially, increasing global diplomatic footprint

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Saudi Arabia has formally commenced its full membership within the BRICS group, as reported by Saudi television today. The BRICS consortium, encompassing Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, extended invitations during its summit held in Johannesburg last August to several nations, including Saudi Arabia. Alongside the Kingdom, this expansion welcomed the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, Argentina, and Ethiopia, marking a strategic recalibration of the group's composition commencing in 2024.



Highlighting the symbiotic relationships and strategic partnerships that underpin this move, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan articulated the Kingdom's longstanding affiliations with the BRICS member countries. He emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering robust trade ties and strategic collaborations, underscoring the nation's dedication to amplifying collective and multilateral endeavors on the global stage. Bin Farhan reiterated Saudi Arabia's unwavering resolve to uphold its responsibilities in perpetuating international cooperation and harmony.



Further amplifying the significance of this expansion, Russian President Vladimir Putin, presiding over the BRICS group's presidency for the current year, heralded the inclusion of the new member states in his address. Putin affirmed that the admission of Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia as full-fledged members underscores the burgeoning influence and pivotal role of the BRICS consortium in shaping global affairs. He expressed a steadfast commitment to facilitating the seamless integration of these new entrants, affirming the group's dedication to fostering collaborative engagements across diverse domains of activity.

