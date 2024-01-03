Teenage Sensation Cruises To The World Championship Final: Exclusive Luke Littler Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 16-year-old Luke Littler has become the youngest-ever finalist in the PDC World Championship, dazzling the darts world with his extraordinary journey from underdog to title contender. After a triumphant victory against Rob Cross, Littler shared exclusive insights in an interview with sportsboom , revealing his disbelief at the achievement.



The 16-year-old Sensation



In a stunning turn of events, 16-year-old Luke Littler has become the youngest-ever finalist in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championship, marking a historic moment in the world of darts. Following his impressive victory 6-2 against former World Champion Rob Cross, Littler's journey from underdog to title contender has left the darts community in awe.



Big Performance, even Bigger Averages



In an exclusive post-match interview, Littler shared his immediate thoughts on the monumental achievement, saying, "It's not even sunk in yet." The elation in his voice was evident as he expressed his happiness at reaching the pinnacle of the world championship at such a young age.



Throughout the conversation, Littler discussed his debut year and the transition from hitting big averages on the floor to showcasing his skills on the grand stage. He remarked, "I'm just happy to bring them [big averages] up onto the biggest stage in my debut year."



Determination to Win



When questioned about falling behind in the match against Cross, Littler credited his resilience, pointing to his family and friends for support. "It's only one set," he emphasised, "Rob missed 86 to go two up. Maybe that would've changed things, but I dug deep and won that set and also won the game."



The interview shed light on Littler's ability to stay composed despite creating global headlines with each game. He shared his mantra, saying, "I've just got to be Luke Littler and just relax." The teenager acknowledged the magnitude of the moment but remained focused on his own game and performance.



His Journey to the PDC Stage



The 16-year old's extraordinary story takes an unexpected turn as he candidly reveals in the interview that he doesn't have any GCSEs, saying, "Well, I don't have any GCSEs. Everyone's probably got more than me; in fact, I did pass sport." Despite not following the traditional academic path, Littler's success on the darts stage sends a powerful message to aspiring players that determination and practice can pave the way to remarkable achievements.



Words of Encouragement from his Idols



Littler also revealed the overwhelming support he has received from his heroes, including players from the Warrington Wolves and Manchester United. Littler expressed his gratitude for Matt Ashton and Josh Thewlis travelling down to Ally Pally to watch him, stating, "It was good to see them. Obviously, I've come to them as well. I'm a Warrington fan. I've watched them week in, week out, so it was good to have the two lads down today." The messages of encouragement from Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, and Johnny Evans further underscore the impact of Littler's achievements, as he continues to garner support from the sports figures he admires.



Addressing the prospect of lifting the Sid Waddell trophy, Littler remained grounded, stating, "Can't even imagine myself lifting it yet. I've still got to play tomorrow and beat whoever's in front of me."



A True Role Model



As Littler embraces the potential role model status for young darts players, he sends a resounding message to aspiring talents. Acknowledging his unique position, Littler encourages youngsters, stating, "If you do practice, then you could be where I am." His words serve as a beacon of inspiration, illustrating that dedication, hard work, and a love for the sport can propel individuals to unexpected heights, irrespective of age or background.



As the darting community looks to the future, Littler's journey stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities that lie ahead for those who dream big and pursue their passion relentlessly.



Luke vs Luke



As Littler prepares for the pinnacle of the PDC World Championship, he is set to face the recently titled world number one, Luke Humphries in the final, marking a showdown that promises to be a historic clash between two exceptional talents on the darting stage.



His remarkable journey has already left an indelible mark on the sport, proving that age is no barrier when talent and determination converge on the grand stage of the PDC World Championship.



