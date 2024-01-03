Intertec Systems Elevates Tech Innovation At Oman's Future Tech Event With Auraquantic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intertec Systems, with AuraQuantic, drives digital transformation through advanced BPM solutions, reshaping industries and government services in Muscat.

DUBAI, UAE, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intertec Systems, a leading IT solutions and services provider in the UAE, proudly took on the role of Networking Sponsor for the 3rd edition of Oman's premier B2B and B2G bespoke technology event, held on November 27 and 28, 2023, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. This event brought together C-Level executives, industry experts, decision-makers, policymakers, and government officials to foster collaboration, discuss challenges, explore business opportunities, develop market strategies, share knowledge, and identify solutions shaping the future of technology.Seizing the opportunity, Intertec Systems collaborated with AuraQuantic, a leader in Process Management and Automation solutions , to showcase advanced IT solutions designed to enhance agility and efficiency in application creation and process automation across various industries and business areas. This partnership aimed to bridge the gap between IT and businesses, demonstrating how digital transformation , cost optimization, and modernization of government services can be achieved through the transformation of operational processes, going beyond low-code applications.The event attracted thousands of participants, providing Intertec and AuraQuantic with a unique platform to collaborate on driving technological advancements. The showcased solutions aligned with the evolving needs of businesses and government entities, contributing significantly to Oman's tech landscape.Ilian Radoytsov, Chief Commercial Officer at AuraQuantic, expressed appreciation for the thriving partnership with Intertec Systems, emphasizing collaboration and innovation. He said, "Our commitment to excellence is mirrored in this alliance, as we continue to value the shared vision that propels us toward a future defined by limitless possibilities. We were thrilled to join Intertec at the 3rd Future Tech event, sharing knowledge and discussing current challenges to help the attendees drive innovation and achieve digital excellence."BPM tools play a pivotal role in supporting organizational goals of digital transformation and cost optimization by automating and monitoring end-to-end business processes. This need has been emerging across both public and private sectors. Intertec Systems, through its collaboration with AuraQuantic BPM , facilitates organizations in automating business processes without the need for programming, utilizing the agility of No-Code technology. Interested organizations are encouraged to reach out to Intertec experts for a fit evaluation and a free demo.About Intertec SystemsEstablished in 1991, Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centers and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries. For further details, please visit .About AuraQuanticAn international business software provider that began its journey in 2002. AURA's main mission has always been to empower companies to be more agile and efficient with the AuraQuantic process automation platform. The company mission and vision are guided by their values, which include customer focus, transparency, teamwork, competitiveness, excellence and resilience. For further details, please visit

