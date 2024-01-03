Wisex Embarks On Expansion Spree, Plans To Triple Its Workforce In 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

​As part of its hiring initiative, WiseX plans to triple its current workforce across levels in Delhi and Bangalore in 2024 This hiring initiative will enable WiseX team to elevate its alternative innovative investment portfolio and further sustain its leadership by

achieving Rs. 1,000 crore Assets Under Management (AUM) target by 2024

WiseX , India's leading Neo-Realty investments platform, today announced its hiring plans for 2024. With an aim to continue its mission to revolutionize alternative investment space in India, WiseX is looking to triple its workforce across several functions and levels in Bangalore and Delhi.



WiseX - Leadership Team





This extensive recruitment drive underscores WiseX's strategic ambition to achieve Rs.1,000 crore Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2024. The company is on a high growth trajectory and is looking to attract top-tier professionals across levels, in functions such as sales, business development, finance, technology, marketing, and operations. This will enable WiseX to enrich its portfolio and further solidify its position as a market leader in the alternative investment sector.





With a promise of an exceptional career advancement, WiseX will provide its recruits with opportunities to engage with latest technologies, work along with prominent asset management firms and fund managers, and achieve remarkable career growth within the alternative investment sector. The company will also provide various performance-based rewards, periodic off-site retreats, and a robust employee benefits package encompassing health and accident insurance, among other perks. The details about the current openings will be shared on WiseX's official LinkedIn handle .





Speaking on WiseX's recruitment drive, Mr. Aryaman Vir, CEO of WiseX said,“WiseX is a high-energy workplace equipped with the latest technology. With our hiring initiative, we are inviting talented professionals to join us in our journey to democratize institutional-grade investment opportunities. Our short term goal

is to reach a landmark of Rs. 1,000 crore AUM by 2024, and this hiring spree is a step towards achieving this goal. Our business approach of combining deep industry expertise with state-of-the-art technology, positions us uniquely in the market. We are excited to welcome new talent to our team as we continue to build a diversified, actively managed investment portfolio.”





“As part of the expansion, WiseX's focus for the year is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool in the organization. As we expand our footprint across India, we are looking for dynamic individuals who share our passion for redefining the investment landscape. Beyond recruitment our commitment extends towards talent development. As India's leading start-up, we believe in a high performance & reward culture at work, and are looking to invite multifaceted professionals to lead the next phase of growth at WiseX,” added Mr. Habeeb Khan, Head of People and Culture at WiseX .





WiseX, with its proven track record in Fractional Ownership and Structured Debt opportunities, has revolutionized real estate investment through its cutting-edge technology platform. The platform ensures real-time overview, detailed tracking, and full transparency, enhancing investor confidence and experience. The company had entered into a strategic partnership with Aurum PropTech Pvt. Ltd., India's leading Real Estate PropTech ecosystem aggregator, in May 2023.





WiseX is India's first Tech Powered Neo-Realty Investment Platform, which enables retail investors to participate in institutional grade investment opportunities, and currently manages over Rs. 350 Cr assets. The platform aims to democratize such opportunities by offering unprecedented access through state-of-the-art technological solutions.

These opportunities are offered via. Fractional Ownership investment opportunities in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) and Structured Debt frameworks.





For more information, visit aurumwisex .