BJP Gears Up For Lok Sabha Polls In Gujarat, Appoints Incharges For All 26 Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Gujarat unit of the BJP appointed incharges for all 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

This step is being seen as a major organisational push to strengthen the BJP's position in these crucial polls.

Former Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja has been appointed to oversee Vadodara, Chotta Udepur, and Bharuch constituencies.

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, a key figure in the state's core team, will manage the election activities in Junagadh, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.

The responsibility for Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Rajkot constituencies falls in the experienced hands of former state BJP president RC Faldu, while Vejalpur MLA Amit Thaker has been assigned the Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan seats.

In a significant assignment, Babu Jebalia, the National General Secretary of Kisan Morcha, will look after the party's interests in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, and Surendranagar.

KC Patel, who heads the state's National Training Movement Department, has been given the charge of the strategic seats of Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar.

Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin is set to oversee the party's campaign and coordination in the Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, and Dahod seats. Dr. Jyoti Pandya, the National Vice President of the BJP's Women's Cell, has been entrusted with the crucial southern belt of Surat, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad constituencies.

