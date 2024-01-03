China grapples to disburse USD740B in loans amid financial slowdown

(MENAFN) China finds itself grappling with a formidable challenge as it endeavors to disburse USD740 billion in soft loans to businesses, a task compounded by escalating concerns from banks regarding credit risks and a growing reluctance among companies to accumulate additional debt amidst a decelerating economy. This lending initiative was intricately woven into Beijing's broader stimulus strategies, strategically implemented in response to the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a pivotal component of the government's overarching efforts to rejuvenate the flagging economy. However, commercial banks are encountering hurdles in pinpointing eligible borrowers, particularly within sectors earmarked as governmental priorities.



According to authoritative data, a staggering fifty percent of the 14 loan programs orchestrated by the People's Bank of China, encompassing diverse sectors from eldercare facilities to beleaguered property developers, have allocated less than half of their designated quotas since their inception in 2020. In contrast, the residual programs, categorized as "policy instruments," have exhibited varying degrees of efficacy, dispersing lending shares that range between 62 percent and 87 percent. This tepid uptake underscores the intricate challenges confronting Chinese policymakers as they strive to resuscitate an economy beleaguered by the precipitous downturn of the real estate sector and diminishing confidence within the private enterprise domain.



Eswar Prasad, an esteemed economics professor at Cornell University and the former director of the China division at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), provides a nuanced perspective on this conundrum. Prasad elucidates that China's financial overseers are acutely cognizant of the inherent contradictions between deploying these targeted measures and their overarching objective of fortifying the commercial orientation of the banking system, thereby minimizing undue interference in credit allocation dynamics. He posits that while targeted credit allocation may represent a pragmatic compromise, it becomes imperative to navigate judiciously, given the latent perils associated with a broad-spectrum monetary stimulus that could precipitate an array of medium-term financial vulnerabilities and systemic risks.

