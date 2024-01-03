Mediators Put An End To 12-Year-Old Feud In Laghman

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): A 12-year-old enmity between two families in the Alingar district of eastern Laghman province.

He said the enmity between these families resulted in killing of a man and woman from both sides.

He added the enmity ended as result of mediation by representatives from the Ulema Council, tribal elders and local residents.

Both sides expressed happiness over returning to peaceful life. Haji Ahmad Ali, 70, told Pajhwok he had lost his 18-year-old son to the feud.

“I'm happy that our enmity has been converted into friendship through mediation from local officials and religious scholars,” he commented.

Rahmatullah said a woman from his family had lost her life to the enmity. But he is happy now that the conflict had been resolved. He asked people to refrain from hostilities.

Maulvi Abdul Baqi Mazhari, head of the Ulema Council for the district, said he had resolved 11 enmities between families in the past two years.

sa/mud

Visits: 3