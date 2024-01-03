IEA Delegation Arrives In Islamabad For Talks

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): A delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), headed by Kandahar Governor Mullah Sherin, has travelled to Islamabad, reports Pakistani media.

Multiple media outlets of Pakistan, including Geo News, reported the delegation arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Led by Kandahar Governor Mullah Sherin, the delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC), and the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI).

The IEA team was expected to discuss a number of issues with Pakistani authorities, news reports said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and IEA spokesmen are yet to comment on the delegation's trip.

The visit comes amidst tensions between the neighbours over mass deportations of Afghan citizens from Pakistan.

