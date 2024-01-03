No End In Sight For Gaza Fighting: Israeli Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has killed 22,185 and injured 57,530 people since 7 October.

The ministry said that the occupation forces committed 15 massacres in the Gaza Strip, killing 207 Palestinians and wounding 338 in 24 hours. It also said that 50,000 pregnant women and more than 900,000 children lack the necessary health care in shelters in the Gaza Strip.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said that 50,000 pregnant women suffer from malnutrition and health problems, especially those with high-risk pregnancies, because of the lack of drinking water, hygiene, food, and health care in shelter centers.

He also said that more than 900,000 children in shelter centers face the dangers of extreme cold, dehydration, malnutrition, infectious respiratory and skin diseases, and psychological disorders.

Al-Qudra called on international institutions to intervene urgently to save the lives of children, pregnant women, and the sick, and to prevent a health, humanitarian, and psychological disaster in shelter centers.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the kidnapping of a Palestinian baby from the Gaza Strip by an Israeli soldier, calling it evidence of the occupation army's horrific crimes without accountability. The ministry demanded the occupation authorities hand over the kidnapped baby to the Palestinian National Authority immediately.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the number of detainees from the Gaza Strip in Israeli prisons increased by 150% in the past month.

The newspaper said that 260 Palestinians from Gaza were in Israeli prisons a month ago, while the number of these detainees reached 661 today. It noted that this number does not include those detained in the secret detention camp of the Israeli army in the“Sade Teman” area in the Negev.

Haaretz said that they are subjected to violence and abuse from Israeli soldiers, who beat them while they are tied to walls.

Two weeks ago, Rami Abdo, the founder of the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights, said that Israeli forces arrested at least 900 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip. The Observatory said that Israel is holding most of the detainees from Gaza at the Zikim military base.

The head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, said in his speech on Tuesday that the Israeli prisoners will not be released except on the resistance's terms. He stressed that“our people are steadfast and our resistance is fine on the 88th day of the aggression.”

Haniyeh said that the resistance is“the master of time and space” in Gaza and Palestine. He said that any arrangements to resolve the Palestinian issue without Hamas and the resistance factions are“an illusion and a mirage.”

Hamas deputy chief Saleh Arouri was killed in an explosion south of Beirut in Lebanon on Tuesday, in an attack by an Israeli drone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said:“We will continue the war until the end and achieve complete victory for the sake of all the soldiers who fell in the battle.”

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Galant said today that they will not stop the fighting in Gaza, and that“the belief that Israel is on its way to stopping the fighting is wrong.”

Haaretz reported on Tuesday that Israel decided to go to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to block a petition to stop the war in Gaza. Israeli media said on Monday that Israel would go to court to answer a lawsuit filed by South Africa against it for committing genocide crimes in the Gaza Strip.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that they killed five Israeli soldiers at close range northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Al-Qassam had earlier said that it hit an occupation troop carrier with a“guerrilla action” device in the Ma'an area, southeast of Khan Yunis.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also said that it hit an Israeli Merkava tank with an“Al-Yassin 105” shell in the Al-Qarara area, north of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters hit an Israeli Merkava tank with an RPG shell east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. The Brigades said earlier today that its fighters fought with the occupation soldiers, causing some injuries in the Bureij camp.