Sudanese Army, RSF Clash Again Despite Diplomatic Efforts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Troops from the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fought again on Tuesday in several parts of the capital Khartoum.

Eyewitnesses said that the Sudanese army bombed RSF positions in the east of the Nile and Al-Mamoura in the east of Khartoum, and smoke rose from the Armored Corps area in the Al-Azhari neighborhood south of the capital. The RSF fired artillery shells at the general command headquarters and the Signal Corps of the army in the center and north of Khartoum.

These military developments followed a meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday between the RSF commander, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo“Hemedti”, and the Coordination of the Civilian Democratic Forces“Takadom” led by former prime minister Abdullah Hamdok.

Rasha Awad, the Spokesperson for Takadom, said that the meeting focused on several issues, such as the humanitarian issue, the protection of civilians, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Awad told journalists that the meeting also discussed reaching an agreement to stop the hostilities, which is related to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

She said that“Takadom” presented a road map to end the war and restore peace and democratic civil transition in Sudan, based on its vision of the political arrangements for the post-war phase. The spokeswoman said that the Coordination of“Takadom” invited the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to meet with them and that they are waiting for his response.

She added:“All this is part of our efforts to stop the war, which is our main issue and our motivation to communicate with the parties to end the suffering of the Sudanese people, because the continuation of this war is a serious threat to national unity and the social fabric, especially with the ongoing racist mobilization.”

Awad confirmed that the civilians' meeting with Hemedti will continue and that there is a technical committee that will discuss the road map and the declaration of principles, and the outcomes of this meeting will be presented to the public after the meeting ends.

The meeting happened when“Hemedti” seemed to be a potential leader of a country that is facing the largest displacement crisis in the world due to the lack of aid for millions of people in need and the risk of famine.

Leaders in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti received“Hemedti” during his tour, which the army commander and the head of the sovereign council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called hostile acts.

The RSF's expansion, which has taken over Central and most of western Sudan, has led to calls for civilians to arm themselves, while observers have warned of a full-scale civil war.

The Resistance Committees in the pro-democracy and anti-military areas accused the RSF of killing hundreds of civilians and carrying out kidnappings and looting in a civil war in the island state's capital, which they captured late last month.