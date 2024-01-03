Meta's AI-improved method confronts Apple's expected mixed reality headset

(MENAFN) In Silicon Valley's ongoing quest to discover the next groundbreaking consumer electronic device surpassing the ubiquity of smartphones, there's a conspicuous revival of an erstwhile failed concept: smart glasses inspired by the framework of Google Glass. However, the contemporary iteration of this idea, championed prominently by Ray-Ban under the aegis of Meta, adds a significant twist by integrating advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.



The rejuvenated enthusiasm surrounding these smart glasses is grounded in the aspiration to provide users with seamless, always-on access to a plethora of utility tools, drawing inspiration from the intuitive design principles akin to the GPT chat framework. The objective is to captivate consumers in a manner that eluded the earlier rendition of Google Glass. Recent discourse and anticipation within the tech community have been dominated by Apple's impending release of the much-anticipated Vision Pro headphones. This sophisticated, albeit pricey, headset is touted to facilitate "mixed reality features," enabling users to perceive shapes in their authentic form through immersive 3D hologram technology. Concurrently, a subset of tech aficionados and proponents of this evolving technology are gravitating towards more minimalist smart glasses designs, placing greater emphasis on auditory experiences rather than visual interfaces.



Cristiano Amon, at the helm of Qualcomm, a prominent semiconductor manufacturer specializing in electronic chips for mobile devices, offered insights into this burgeoning landscape. Amon acknowledged the burgeoning potential of smart glasses, particularly those tailored to facilitate audio functionalities coupled with expansive language models as the primary user interface. The overarching ambition that has tantalized Silicon Valley for years revolves around the vision of consumers effortlessly wearing a camera-integrated device on their faces, engaging in seamless interactions with virtual assistants through these glasses. Despite persistent endeavors and ambitious pursuits, realizing this futuristic vision has remained elusive until now.

MENAFN03012024000045015682ID1107679546