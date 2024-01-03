Expectation rise for Central Banks' 2024 interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) The prevailing sentiment among analysts and investors suggests a growing likelihood that major central banks will embark on a path of interest rate reductions in the upcoming year. This expectation is primarily fueled by subdued inflationary pressures, leading many in the financial community to anticipate that central banks will prioritize controlling prices through accommodative monetary policies.



Reflecting on the recent past, key players such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) pivoted their monetary strategies during the latter part of the previous year. After commencing the year with a series of stringent interest rate hikes, these institutions subsequently paused their tightening initiatives. Now, with the broader G7 economies witnessing a deceleration in growth and headline inflation rates on a downward trajectory, there is mounting pressure on central bankers to recalibrate their approaches by lowering borrowing costs.



Neil Shearing, serving as the chief economist at Capital Economics based in the United Kingdom, offers a perspective that aligns with this prevailing sentiment. Shearing anticipates that inflation will continue its descent, surpassing the forecasts and expectations set forth by central banking authorities. He attributes this anticipated decline to waning economic growth coupled with diminishing distortions emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic and the concurrent global energy crisis. Expanding on this, Shearing underscores the existing policy landscape as notably restrictive. Consequently, he posits that central banks possess the latitude to adopt more accommodative measures without necessarily catalyzing significant growth. Drawing an analogy, Shearing describes this potential shift in policy as akin to slightly easing pressure on a vehicle's brakes rather than aggressively accelerating its speed.



Furthermore, market sentiments and expectations further corroborate this narrative of impending rate cuts. Investors appear to be positioning themselves for a series of interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve, commencing as early as March. Forecasts suggest that these cuts could materialize incrementally, with five potential reductions, each amounting to a quarter-point, unfolding throughout the year. Similarly, market projections extend to the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, with anticipations of six interest rate cuts in 2024. These reductions are expected to commence either in March or April, culminating with the final adjustment anticipated in May.

