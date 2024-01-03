US Condemns Israeli Ministers' Calls To Displace Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Department of State condemned the statements of two Israeli ministers calling for the displacement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip, saying that "this rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible".



State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called these statements "irresponsible", noting that the US rejects the calls of Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, and Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, that advocate for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, stressing that such statements must stop immediately.

"We have been clear, consistent, and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land," he added. (QNA)

MENAFN03012024000067011011ID1107679544