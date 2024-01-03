7 ISIS Members Arrested In Iraq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Iraqi security forces arrested 7 ISIS members in several Iraqi governorates, including the capital, Baghdad.

Security sources reported that the arrest of ISIS members took place in Baghdad, Nineveh, and Kirkuk in northern Iraq, and Anbar, in the west of the country, adding that it came during specific operations, according to accurate intelligence information, and through precise ambushes in various areas of the same governorates.

The sources added that the arrested members had previously targeted Iraqi security forces.

Although the Iraqi government announced the elimination of ISIS in 2017, Iraqi security forces arrest members of ISIS on an almost daily basis in various operations carried out in various parts of Iraq, as the remnants of the organization continue to carry out attacks from time to time targeting security men, the army, and civilians. (QNA)

