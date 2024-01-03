4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck on Wednesday the northwestern areas of Gorontalo Province in Indonesia.
The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was 201 kilometers from the Province and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no reports of material damage or human losses as result of the earthquake.
Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high seismic activity located above multiple tectonic plates. (QNA)
