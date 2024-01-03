WHO Condemns Israeli Targeting Of Palestinian Red Crescent In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus denounced the Israeli strikes on the Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in Gaza, describing them as "unacceptable."

"I deplore today's strikes on the PRCS-run Al-Amal hospital", he added.

He pointed that "Gaza's health system is already on its knees, with health and aid workers continuously stymied in their efforts to save lives due to the hostilities".

The occupation warplanes targeted, on Tuesday, the eighth floor of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society headquarters and the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, killing 5 Palestinians and wounding three other displaced people.

Around 14,000 people were sheltering at the hospital; however, "many of them have now left after the area was targeted", Palestinian Red Crescent Society said. (QNA)

