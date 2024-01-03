Japan Corporate Wellness Market Forecasts 2023-2028 - Market Poised For Robust Growth, Forecasted CAGR Of 8.46% From 2023 To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Corporate Wellness Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Japan corporate wellness industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% to reach US$7.423 billion in 2028 from US$4.204 billion in 2021.

Corporate wellness in Japan is expected to show significant growth owing to the growing employee awareness of their mental and physical health coupled with the favourable efforts undertaken by the Japanese business community to improve employee morale and increase productivity. Also, implementing an employee wellness program can enhance a company's culture and working environment.



The country's work ethic, which can be extremely demanding and stressful, is another significant factor in Japan's corporate wellness sector. As more businesses see the value in supporting employee health and well-being, the corporate wellness industry in Japan is anticipated to expand.

Growth in government initiatives

Various government initiatives are boosting the growth of Japan's corporate wellness market. For instance, AHWIN is led by the Japanese government (Asia Health and Wellbeing Initiative Promotion Working Group, Headquarters for Healthcare Policy of the Cabinet Secretariat) and the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan's Special Committee on International Health Strategy, in collaboration with a private-sector consortium of institutions and individuals from the business sector, service providers, and other experts in Japan as well as from partner nations and organizations abroad.

Increasing workplace stress

Organizations are adopting remote job structures as a result of COVID-19, and to deal with the COVID issue, the majority of workplace wellness market players have upped their game by providing better and more efficient wellness solutions. Organizations are trying to protect their human resources by emphasizing employee well-being, which has fueled the Japanese corporate wellness market. According to Statistics of Japan, the number of corporate employees has increased from 338 in November to 341 in December 2022. With the increase, the market experienced an upsurge in corporate wellness programs. Furthermore, according to the National Library of Medicine, the employee's occupational stress in Japan has surged from 1, 32, 955 in 2018 to as much as 3, 20, 348 in 2020. This increase in stress is greatly due to toxic work culture, overwork, and burnout. To tackle these issues companies in Japan are focusing on corporate wellness programs in the nation.

Rising adoption of mental health programs

Growing government initiatives to deal with mental health issues are fueling the growth of the Japanese corporate wellness market. For instance, the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2020 was adopted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Through global cooperative projects and comparative research, efforts are expanding to encourage the dissemination of best practices and knowledge. In Japan, the adoption of the Act for Mental Health and Welfare in 1995 and the Vision for Reform of Mental Health and Medical Welfare in 2004 have sparked joint initiatives between the healthcare and welfare sectors intending to establish support networks for those with mental illnesses and their families.

Increasing awareness for weight management and fitness

Programs for weight management and fitness are frequently used in Japan's corporate wellness as they address the rising concern of obesity and sedentary lifestyles. Encouragement of employees to keep a healthy weight and exercise regularly can have a variety of advantages, lowering healthcare expenses, and boosting output. In Japan, corporate wellness initiatives and services are geared towards assisting employees with weight management and enhancing their fitness levels as the cases of obesity are increasing in Japan. For instance, as per the 2022 report by the Global Obesity Observatory, 27.5% of men and 18.5% of women were overweight in Japan. Report Segmentation: By Type

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Japan

