Rajasthan To Merge Its Chiranjeevi Scheme With Ayushman Bharat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The newly elected BJP government in Rajasthan has sought the union health ministry's approval to integrate the state's Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme, two officials privy to the matter said scheme, to be named Ayushman Bharat Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, is expected to retain the existing benefits of the state scheme, including a ₹25 lakh insurance cover in both private and government hospitals, the officials said Chiranjeevi scheme, introduced by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot of the Congress party, offers higher coverage compared to the Ayushman Bharat's ₹5 lakh.

\"The scheme will continue, and the amount of the package is also going to be same, there won't be any deduction,\" said an official from the state government sent to the union health ministry and CMO of Rajasthan on the matter went unanswered till the article was published.

Gehlot had previously urged the Prime Minister to retain his flagship schemes regardless of the election outcome. Gehlot had raised concerns during the campaign that the BJP might discontinue the Chiranjeevi scheme, over 1.42 crore families are drawing benefits from the ongoing Chiranjeevi scheme. The final figures for the scheme is yet to be confirmed by the health ministry, the officials said state government has directed districts to issue new cards by January 26, aligning with national efforts to cover all Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries before the Lok Sabha elections, Mint had earlier reported state government official said some of the private hospitals had stopped accepting the Chiranjeevi cards even before the election results were out. \"The hospitals had already flagged that if the government changes, there are high chances that the BJP govt would discontinue, and hence they had already stopped,\" added the official its launch in May 2021, the Chiranjeevi scheme has provided universal health coverage to all Rajasthani families. Its coverage was recently increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh, with an additional ₹10 lakh for accident coverage, as per the Rajasthan Budget 2023-2024 far, more than 100 million families have at least one Ayushman card with Uttar Pradesh leading in the number of beneficiaries at 46 million. Madhya Pradesh follows with 37 million, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh with 20 million each and Maharashtra with 19 million beneficiaries.

