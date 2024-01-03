Haryana: Leopard Enters House In Gurugram's Narsinghpur Village| WATCH

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Haryana: A leopard invaded a residence in Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday reported by ANI, the forest department team is on the scene to capture the leopard, and the Gurugram Police team has also arrived to assist in the situation.(This is a developing story)(With inputs from ANI)
