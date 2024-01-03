Taiwan Spots 4 Chinese Weather Balloons In Airspace Weeks Ahead Of Crucial Presidential Elections, Diplomatic Tensions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Taiwan spotted a series of unprecedented incursions by Chinese weather balloons this month as the island gears up for its upcoming presidential election, according to a Bloomberg report. The Defence Ministry in Taipei reported the sighting of four balloons on January 2, marking a significant breach as tensions escalate between Taiwan and Beijing Chinese balloons were spotted on a northeast trajectory between 8:27 a.m. and 6:41 p.m. on January 2, just a month after Taiwan began publicly disclosing such data, the report said. Notably, three of the balloons traversed the island, according to the ministry's statement Read | 'Ties with China must be decided by will of people,' Taiwan president says in response to Xi's reunification claimsBefore these, a balloon flew over Taiwan on January 1, the first such sighting since the ministry started tracking in December official graphic from the ministry displayed the path of three balloons moving northeast over Taiwan after their appearance southwest of Ching-Chuan-Kang, situated near a military airbase in Taichung's western city, as per an AFP report indicate that one of the balloons registered the lowest altitude at 12,000 feet (3,658 metres) during its trajectory over the region Implications Amidst Poll PreparationsAs Taiwan braces for its presidential election on January 13, these incursions have added fuel to the already heightened cross-strait tensions between China and Taiwan Read | China confronts a new political reality in Taiwan: No friendsBeijing continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, intensifying activities that include increased deployments of warplanes and naval vessels around the island. Experts refer to these tactics as \"grey zone\" strategies, aimed at intimidating Taiwan's military, as per the AFP report after Xi Jinping reiterated the country's resolve for reunification, alluding to Taiwan, there is heavy emphasis on how the forthcoming election will shape the region's geopolitical landscape recent breach echoes a similar incident from last year when a Chinese balloon encroached upon United States airspace, causing a rift between Beijing and Washington for several months. The Joe Biden administration had classified the aircraft as surveillance-oriented and downed it, while China maintained its stance, citing weather-related purposes Vigilance, Diplomatic StandoffIn response, the Defence Ministry in Taipei vowed to intensify surveillance and scrutiny of these incursions. It pledged thorough monitoring and analysis of the flying paths of these balloons to ascertain their purposes beyond weather-related activities. Measures are expected to be taken in line with any potential threats arising from such intrusions Read: Invading Taiwan would be a logistical minefield for ChinaPresident Tsai Ing-wen's government faces ongoing resistance from Beijing due to her refusal to acknowledge China's territorial claim over Taiwan. Beijing's refusal to engage with Tsai during her tenure underlines the diplomatic standoff between the two entities Lai Ching-te, who has openly advocated for Taiwan's independence, holds the lead as the frontrunner in the upcoming January 13 election. Beijing has labelled him a \"troublemaker\" and a \"separatist\" due to his stance on Taiwan's sovereignty.

