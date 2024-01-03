Top 10 Acting Performances Of 2023: From Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey To Vicky Kaushal And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The year 2023 has seen brilliant portrayals across genres in movies, OTT releases and web series. The following list, in no particular order, lists the Top 10 acting performances Tanna, ScoopKarishma Tanna plays Jagruti Pathak, a senior crime reporter and Deputy Bureau Chief of Eastern Age. Her character is based on former Indian journalist Jigna Vora, who was falsely accused of being a co-conspirator in the murder of a fellow journalist Dev Riar, Scam 2003: The Telgi StoryGagan Dev Riar plays Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind of the counterfeit stamp paper scam that took place in 2003. Gagan was earlier seen as Pran Kapoor in A Suitable Boy Varma, DahaadVijay Varma plays serial killer Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad. Interestingly, Swarnakar is a college lecturer and family man. He teaches underprivileged children when he is on a break from killing innocent young girls Bajpayee, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi HaiManoj Bajpayee plays Advocate PC Solanki, who struggles to bring justice to a minor victim of sexual abuse. The courtroom drama, based on actual events, sees Solanki take a stand for the truth Kaushal, Sam BahadurVicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in this biographical war drama. Manekshaw was one of the most decorated officers in the Indian army. He served for over four decades and fought five wars Vicky and Barun Sobti, KohrraSuvinder Vicky plays Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh while Barun Sobti plays Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Jasjit Garundi as they investigate the murder of a bridegroom days before his wedding Ahlawat, Jaane JaanJaideep Ahlawat plays Naren Vyas, a Mathematics teacher in Kalimpong. While being a gold medalist and PhD in Mathematics, he is also a red belt in Jujitsu. He is a pivotal character in a story that deals with a single mother involved in a murder Shroff and Neena Gupta, Mast Mein Rehne KaJackie Shroff plays VS Kamath while Neena Gupta plays Parkash Kaur Handa. The two retired loners find each other and do some crazy adventures together Massey, 12th FailVikrant Massey plays the protagonist in IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's biopic. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is about Sharma's struggles as a“12th fail” who becomes an IPS topper Kapoor, AnimalRanbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh Balbir, a male chauvinist who wants to settle everything by muscle power. He behaves like a ruthless“animal” while trying to avenge an attempted murder of his father mentions: Shefali Shah (Three of Us), Sukant Goel (Kaala Paani), Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee) and Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan).

