Mahua Moitra Expulsion Case: SC Seeks LS Secretary General's Reply On TMC Leader's Plea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response within two weeks on a plea of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing in the week commencing from March 11 Moitra is facing cash-for-query allegations. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee adopted its report, which investigated the matter without getting to the root of the investigation, after accusing former Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of conducting surveillance against him, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has affirmed that he filed his complaint with the CBI and remains steadfast in his stance Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was also the complainant in the alleged 'Cash for Query' case leading to Mahua Moitra's suspension from Parliament, spoke to ANI on Wednesday, stating, \"I have submitted my complaint to CBI. This is a very serious issue, and there are individuals from Odisha supporting those against whom I have filed a complaint (to CBI). This fight is a bit perilous, but I will not back down.\"Earlier, on Januay 2, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had alleged that TMC leader Mahua Moitra was engaging in \"illegal surveillance on him with her contacts in West Bengal police.\"In a letter addressed to CBI Director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated December 29, Advocate Dehadrai mentioned the possibility that the TMC leader might be \"tracking\" his physical location using his phone number letter also accused Moitra of misusing her influence with certain senior officers of Bengal Police to obtain Call Detail Records (CDR) of private individuals for stalking purposes Dehadrai noted in his complaint that Moitra had previously actively \"tracked a person named Suhaan Mukerji in 2019,\" as quoted by ANI. The letter recounted instances where Moitra had claimed to have closely monitored her ex-boyfriend's phone records, including information about individuals in contact with him and his precise physical location throughout the day Anant Dehadrai further alleged that Moitra, with the assistance of \"Senior Bengal Police Officers,\" had access to the complete call records and history of Mukerji's phone advocate also stated that Mahua Moitra had made several threats to him in the past and expressed concerns about his car being followed outside his residence in Delhi to the allegations, Mahua Moitra posted on X, urging the Home Ministry to appoint a Special Director in the CBI to investigate complaints by 'jilted exes' nationwide. She sarcastically mentioned the surveillance skills of the Home Minister, stating, \"he honed his surveillance skills covering up for his Sahib in Gujarat and can supervise CBI,\" as quoted by ANI.



MENAFN03012024007365015876ID1107679518