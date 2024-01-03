Bollywood Actress Anjali Patil Conned Of Rs 5.79 Lakh In Alleged Drug Scam; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anjali Patil, who has appeared in films like Rajinikanth's 'Kaala,' 'Mirzya,' and 'Newton,' fell victim to a cyber scam and lost a huge Rs 5.79 lakh. According to accounts, the con artist pretended to be a Mumbai police officer and said that narcotics had been discovered in the shipment in Taiwan. Based on Anjali's statement, a police case has been filed at the DN Nagar Police Station. The study is presently in progress.

Many celebrities have become victims of cyber fraud in recent months. Anjali Patil recently lost much money in the well-known 'drugs in parcel' scam.

Anjali, who resides in Mumbai's Andheri district, received a phone call from Deepak Sharma. He claimed to be an employee of DebEx Courier Company and said that narcotics were in a shipment bearing her name. The customs authorities confiscated the item, which was destined for Taiwan, using her Aadhar card. The scammer further instructed her to contact Mumbai Cyber Police.

Soon after, she received a Skype contact from a man claiming to be Bannerjee, a Mumbai cyber police officer. The con artist claimed that her Aadhar card was linked to three bank accounts involved in a money laundering scheme. He requested Rs 96,525 for the verification procedure.

He then claimed that bank employees were also implicated in the fraud and sought Rs 4,83,291 from her. Anjali decided to put the funds in a Punjab National Bank account in order to end the matter and avoid a police investigation.

When she was chatting to her landlord a few days later, she recognised she had fallen for a viral fraud.

