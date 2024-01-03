Rashmika Mandanna Responds To Fan's Wish For A Wife Like Her, 'Hope My Man Sees Me As Wonderful Wife Too'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashmika Mandanna has a huge fan base and is often termed a 'National crush'. Her fans never miss a chance to praise her and share posts admiring her. Recently, a fan shared a picture of Rashmika and wished to get a wife like her. The post caught the attention of the 27-year-old actress and her response to the post is going viral.



The post

Sharing a picture of Rashmika, the fan wrote, "You are our National Crush Mam. I hope one day I will get a wife like you."

Rashmika Mandanna's response

Rashmika was quick to reply and wrote, "A when I do get married, I hope my man thinks of me as a wonderful wife too.."

Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's rumored relationship has been making headlines for quite some time. Rashmika's 'Animal' co-star Ranbir Kapoor appeared to confirm her romance with Vijay last month. Ranbir gave a never-before-heard story about Rashmika and Vijay on 'Unstoppable with NBK'.



When Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna urged Sandeep and Rashmika to choose between 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Animal', the topic of Vijay came up. Ranbir questioned Rashmika to choose between her reel hero' (hinting at himself) and her 'real hero' (hinting at Vijay). Nandamuri urged Sandeep to call Vijay's number when Rashmika declined to participate. "Sir, let Rashmika call because Vijay won't pick (Sandeep's) call," Ranbir taunted, making Rashmika blush.

Also read:

Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note

Professional front

Rashmika will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa The Rule' and the film will release on August 15, 2024. She also has 'The Girlfriend', 'VNR Trio', 'Chaava', and more in line.

