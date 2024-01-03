Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's Pre-Wedding Festivities: Couple Hold Each Other Close In Adorable Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan will marry fitness coach Nupur Shikhare today, January 03, 2024.

Nupur Shikhare

shared adorable photos from their pre-wedding festivities on his Instagram before their legal court marriage.

Ira Khan is dressed in a crimson saree, while Nupur

Shikhare is dressed in a red kurta and a gold bandhgala.

In one, the two set couple goals as they were seen feeding each other with the Marathi traditional foods.



Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram and wrote, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan I love you so much (sic)."

Earlier, they shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities which probably can be from their haldi or mehndi ceremony.



The wedding venue is Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Two receptions will occur between 6 to 10 January, one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur.

