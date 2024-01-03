Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde Shares Inside Scoop On Niece's Marriage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The impending union of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, with celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare has set the town abuzz, with the couple gearing up for a registered marriage today. Shedding light on the pre-wedding revelries, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Aamir Khan's sister, shared some delightful insights, including a mehendi function hosted at the groom's residence. The celebration embraced a cultural fusion, as all attendees adorned themselves in traditional Maharashtrian sarees.

"Today, we brought the Mehendi ceremony to Nupur's house. We went all out with the traditional navari attire, complete with the signature big nath. It was a fully Maharashtrian affair," revealed Nikhat Khan Hegde.

Infusing the festivities with musical exuberance, she disclosed that the family has been practicing songs on the dhol for an informal sangeet ceremony. Aamir Khan himself is reportedly honing his singing skills for the special occasion, promising lively performances from family members.

Elaborating on the wedding plans, Nikhat shared that the couple will formalize their union in a registered marriage today, with subsequent celebrations taking place in Udaipur. However, contrary to expectations, the ceremony will not follow the traditional Maharashtrian style.

ALSO READ:

Inside Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities: Couple hold each other close in adorable pictures

For those unfamiliar with the couple's love story, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's romance blossomed during the lockdown. Nupur Shikhare, a renowned celebrity fitness coach, crossed paths with Ira while she was residing with her father amid the pandemic. Initially centered around fitness training for a healthier lifestyle, their connection deepened over time, ultimately becoming an integral part of each other's lives.

ALSO READ:

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card