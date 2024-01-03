Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Official Teaser Out, Event Set For January 17 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung displays its newest gadgets during the annual Galaxy Unpacked event. The corporation was reportedly going to organise the event in January of this year, and there had been long-running speculations about it. Samsung has now officially announced that this year's event will take place on January 17. The tech giant has also released the official teaser for the same. Furthermore, Samsung has begun verifying the event date by handing out media invites.

Samsung posted the event's official teaser on its YouTube account. Samsung's journey throughout the years is highlighted in the minute-long teaser, which concludes with the words "Galaxy AI is coming."

The event's date and location for live streaming on the corporate website are then provided. After seeing the teaser, tech fans are pretty fascinated and are sharing their enthusiasm in the comments.

Along with certain AI-powered innovations, Samsung will be revealing its forthcoming top smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S24 series, during the event. The live event starts at 10 a.m. PT/11:30 p.m. IST at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California. Live streaming of the event will be available on YouTube and Samsung's social media platforms for those who are unable to attend in person.





Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Samsung Galaxy smart ring at the event in addition to the much anticipated Galaxy S24. This ring may someday take the place of other health-tracking gadgets like smartwatches since it is said to be more accurate than others.

According to leaks, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will come in a variety of display sizes to accommodate different tastes. The Galaxy S24+ will have a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen than the original S24, which is anticipated to have a 6.2-inch screen. With a 6.8-inch screen, the top-tier S24 Ultra will have the biggest.



