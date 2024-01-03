'Scoring Runs In Sub-Continent Alone Doesn't Help': Srikkanth's Hard-Hitting Warning To Shubman Gill

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Krishnamachari Srikkanth emphasises the need for Shubman Gill to consistently perform away from home to validate the hype surrounding him. While acknowledging Gill's excellence in white-ball cricket, Srikkanth stresses the importance of achieving success in Test matches outside India. He points out that expecting Kohli-like numbers might be unfair, but Gill should strive to approach a similar stature and establish himself as a valuable asset. Srikkanth also comments on the hype around Gill, urging patience in assessing his potential without overrating or underestimating him.

Reflecting on other players, Srikkanth notes KL Rahul's underperformance, suggesting that, given his class, he could aspire to reach 60 to 70 percent of Kohli's level. He praises Rishabh Pant as a class player but laments his unavailability for selection.

In the context of the upcoming Test in South Africa, Indian captain Rohit Sharma acknowledges the challenging conditions and expects the pitch at Newlands to be similar to Centurion. Sharma, who missed the previous tour due to injury, emphasises the need for India's young batsmen to adapt to these conditions.

