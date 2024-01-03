Did You Know Kanye West Is Selling His Malibu Mansion Because He Doesn't Like The Wall Colours? Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There were claims a few days ago that Kanye West's Malibu home was for sale, and the reason for this has left us perplexed. The rapper is well-known for his numerous pranks, which keep him in the press most of the time. According to a source close to Kanye, he decided to sell it since the hue on the wall was the wrong shade of grey.

Kanye has been the topic of the town for his eccentric clothes and his wife, Bianca Censori, who is just as eccentric as the rapper. Their European vacation had everyone on their toes; they were all over the place, from naked to barefoot. According to sources, Bianca's family was pleased with the connection but considered Ye's actions unpleasant and troubling.

Malibu mansion

Kanye West paid $57 million for the Malibu mansion in 2021 which is 4,000 square feet in size and has four bedrooms with a stunning sea view. It was being renovated, but it is still far from finished. The property is now listed for $53 million as a fixer-upper. Ye is prepared to be perplexed because he dislikes the colors. The insider went on to say, "Ye prefers earth tones, muddy colors from silt to loam but never too cold and nothing visually draining like a clay."

The source went on to say, "Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray, and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman's cape." They disclosed that Kanye West went to the residence at sunrise and sunset and said that the color did not bother him, but he stopped going there.



Tony Saxon, Kanye West's former contractor, claims he worked 16 hours a day, slept on the floor, and worked as 24/7 security to realize the rapper's idea of constructing a self-sufficient mansion that resembles a bomb bunker from the 1900s. Saxon is suing for labor code breaches, unpaid pay, and damages totaling more than $1 million.

