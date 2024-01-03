You Can Get Google Drive Storage For Rs 35 In India: Who Are Eligible? How It Works?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google Drive is your best way to get cloud storage on Android, iOS or desktop.

The business offers a variety of cloud options to suit consumers' requirements and financial constraints. The most affordable Google Drive subscription in India is Rs 130 a month, but starting in 2024, the firm is giving customers a special discount to allow them to test out cloud storage and decide if it's worth the investment.

We advise you to check your Google Drive account using your Google ID to see whether you are eligible for the special discount as Google is only offering this special price on Drive for a short time.

In India, Google Drive plans start at Rs 130 per month for 100GB. However, for a limited time, individuals may purchase Drive storage for just Rs 35 for a three-month period; thereafter, they must pay Rs 130 each month.

Similarly, the 200GB Drive plan costs Rs 210 a month, but you can get it for Rs 50 for three months if you take advantage of the deal. The greatest benefit package, 2TB Drive, costs Rs 650 a month, but you may obtain it in the nation for Rs 160 for three months.

Google is targeting new users for its Drive cloud storage and giving them a taste of the platform at a discounted price, before they pay the full charges after three months of using the service.

This offer's timing is intriguing since, in 2024, Google Drive will likely become more popular as WhatsApp prepares to discontinue providing free storage. The messaging app has verified that their storage allotment would be used in the Google Drive account starting in early 2024. Therefore, you may finally have to start paying for Drive storage if you haven't done so before.

