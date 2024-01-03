Aarav Chowdharry: Playing King Dashrath Is A Tremendous Responsibility

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actor Aarav Chowdharry, who plays King Dashrath in the show 'Shrimad Ramayan' said that it is a tremendous responsibility to portray this character, and called himself "fortunate".

Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty – King Dashrath ruled the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya, but he lacked a son to take his dynasty forward.

However, through a yagna performed by King Dashrath and his wives, they were granted the boon of having sons, resulting in the birth of Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat, who was born to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins – Lakshman and Shatragun, who were born to Queen Sumitra.

Aarav is known for his works in 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap', 'Mahabharat', 'Veer Shivaji', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', among others.

Talking about this show, Aarav shared:“Playing King Dashrath is a tremendous responsibility, and I consider myself fortunate to breathe life into this pivotal character in this epic. Being entrusted with the role of Lord Ram's father is an honour that will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

The upcoming episode is poised to reveal one of the pivotal and cherished moments of this saga-- the divine birth of Lord Ram, lovingly referred to as Ram Lalla.

The 42-year-old actor hopes to do justice and bring alive the great pride and fulfilment that King Dashrtah felt with the arrival of his eldest son, Ram Lalla.

“Shooting for this divine moment on set transported me back to the birth of my own child; for any parent – holding their child for the first time is a magical moment,” he added.

The birth of Shri Ram symbolises the triumph of good over evil and serves as a beacon of light for humanity, inspiring millions with the ideals of virtue, duty, and devotion.

It airs on Sony.

