Prank call that summoned police to Soro`s home

(MENAFN) In a disturbing trend of holiday "swatting" incidents targeting high-profile individuals, billionaire currency speculator George Soros and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu found themselves at the center of false emergency calls that led law enforcement to their residences. On Saturday, a 911 caller falsely claimed Soros had shot his wife at his Long Island home, prompting a police response. The incident is just one among several instances of swatting during the holiday season, raising concerns about the misuse of emergency services.



Soros' Old Town Road estate in Long Island became the scene of a police investigation following the misleading 911 call. An officer, responding to the incident, reported having spoken to security and searched the premises, confirming that there was no actual threat. Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether Soros or any of his family members were present at the residence during the time of the prank.



Similarly, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu experienced the unsettling consequences of swatting on Christmas day. A bogus report to the city's 311 information system falsely claimed that a man had tied up and shot his wife inside Wu's residence. Police and emergency services, upon arriving at the scene, only then realized that it was the mayor's house. This incident adds to the growing list of high-profile individuals falling victim to false emergency calls during the holiday season.



Notably, other public figures, including Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and several United States lawmakers, were also targeted in swatting incidents on Christmas. In Greene's case, a man called 911 claiming to have shot his girlfriend at her residence, leading to a police visit. Additionally, three Republican state senators and one Democrat reportedly faced similar pranks on the same day.



The alarming increase in swatting incidents around the holidays is causing heightened concern among law enforcement and public officials. The misuse of emergency services not only poses a risk to the safety of targeted individuals but also diverts resources away from genuine emergencies. As investigations into these incidents unfold, there is a pressing need for increased awareness and efforts to prevent the abuse of emergency response systems during the festive season.



