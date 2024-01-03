MP says majority of German tanks transferred to Ukraine no longer function

(MENAFN) Green Party Member of Parliament (MP) Sebastian Schafer has disclosed that the majority of the Leopard 2A6 battle tanks provided to Ukraine by Germany are currently non-operational. In a letter addressed to arms companies Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Schafer highlighted that many of the tanks, considered among the most modern in Germany's arsenal, are either battle-damaged or face a shortage of spare parts. The 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks, delivered in March, were anticipated to be a strategic asset for Ukraine but are reportedly languishing in a repair shop in Lithuania.



Despite initial enthusiasm that these tanks would be a 'game-changer' for Ukraine, Schafer's letter underscores the current state of the Leopard 2A6 fleet. The MP emphasized the urgent need for action to address the spare parts shortage and facilitate repairs at the Lithuanian repair hub, stressing that only a small number of the delivered battle tanks remain operational.



The challenges faced by the Leopard 2A6 tanks in Ukraine include battle damage, wear and tear, and additional damage incurred during repair attempts by Ukrainian mechanics. The situation poses a setback for Ukraine's military capabilities, as the effectiveness of these advanced tanks has been hampered.



In addition to the Leopard 2A6 tanks, Germany and other operators of the Leopard platform have supplied Ukraine with around 90 earlier 2A4 variants and over 100 outdated Leopard 1A5 variants. The revelation raises concerns about the overall functionality and durability of the Leopard fleet on the Ukrainian battlefield, impacting the anticipated strategic advantage for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.





