Venezuelan leader claims BRICS embodies ‘future of humanity’

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has endorsed the BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as the "future of humanity" owing to its considerable economic prowess. Maduro expressed his disagreement with Argentinian President Javier Milei's decision to decline an invitation for Argentina to join BRICS. While the bloc expanded on January 1 by welcoming Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, Milei reversed his predecessor Alberto Fernandez's plans for membership.



In an interview with the Spanish-language edition of Le Monde Diplomatique, Maduro criticized Milei's decision, stating that it was one of the "clumsiest and stupidest things" the new Argentinian president had done against his country. Maduro accused Milei of regressing Argentina to the 19th century and aligning it as a "vassal of the imperial unipolar world."



Maduro expressed hope that Venezuela would secure acceptance as a permanent member of BRICS+ during the upcoming summit in Russia in October 2024. He emphasized the congruence between the bloc's concept and Venezuela's worldview, anticipating that BRICS membership would facilitate increased investment and provide new markets for Venezuelan goods.



The Venezuelan president underlined his country's alignment with BRICS principles and its aspirations for full membership in BRICS itself in the near future. The dynamics within the bloc, combined with the potential economic benefits, position BRICS as a key player in shaping the future of global relations.









