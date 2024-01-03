Elon Musk believes 2024 will be ‘even more crazy’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has made a bold prediction, suggesting that the year 2024 will be "even more crazy" than the preceding four years. This comes in response to a New Year's Eve tweet from an anonymous user expressing a wish for a "normal year" after experiencing four years of unpredictable events.



The Twitter user, known as 'Wall Street Silver,' tweeted, "Can we just have a normal year in 2024? Don’t we deserve that after four years of crazy?" Musk replied on Monday, stating, "2024 is gonna be even more crazy is my prediction."



While Musk didn't specify the nature of the anticipated craziness, he followed up with tweets drawing attention to various global issues. These included the rapid development of artificial intelligence, concerns about rising mortality among young people post-mass vaccination against Covid-19, record-breaking illegal immigration to the United States, and remarks from South African presidential hopeful Julius Malema involving anti-white rhetoric.



Throughout 2023, Musk had been vocal about his concerns regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, warning of the potential for it to escalate into a nuclear war involving the United States. He also addressed SpaceX's Starlink internet service, explaining that he refused to enable it in the vicinity of Crimea to avoid being "explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."



Many responses to Musk's tweet suggested that the anticipated "craziness" in 2024 might be linked to the United States presidential election. While Musk has not publicly endorsed any candidate, he stated in November that he would not vote for President Joe Biden. The unpredictable events of the coming year remain uncertain, leaving room for speculation and discussion about the factors that could contribute to the anticipated "craziness" in 2024.





MENAFN03012024000045015687ID1107679452