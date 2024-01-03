Turkey’s main stock index open slightly higher in Wednesday’s session

(MENAFN) Commencing the trading day on Wednesday, the Turkish main stock index exhibited a modest increase, opening at 7,624.59 points, reflecting a marginal uptick of 0.30 points in comparison to the previous closing figure.



The preceding day witnessed a remarkable performance on Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index, which surged by 2.06 percent, concluding at 7,624.29 points at the end of the trading session.



The day's transactions on the stock exchange boasted a substantial volume, reaching 78 billion liras, equivalent to USD2.62 billion.



Delving into the currency market, the exchange rates at 09:51 a.m. local time (07:51 GMT) portrayed the US dollar to Turkish lira at 29.7796, the euro to lira at 32.6758, and the British pound trading at 37.6575 liras.



Shifting focus to the global commodities arena, Brent crude oil was priced at around USD75.92 per barrel, underlining the current dynamics in the energy sector.



Simultaneously, the value of an ounce of gold was noted at USD2,072.95, reflecting the prevailing trends in the precious metals market.



These comprehensive figures encapsulate the multifaceted aspects of the Turkish financial landscape, incorporating stock market movements, currency exchange rates, and key commodity prices, providing a nuanced perspective on the economic scenario.

