Iran positions marine forces to Red Sea

(MENAFN) In response to heightened tensions in the Red Sea, Iran deployed its Alborz destroyer, which crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea on Monday, as reported by Iran's state-run IRNA and Tasnim news agencies. The move comes in the wake of a recent deadly encounter between United States warships and Yemen's Houthi militants in the strategically vital waterway.



Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have held control over significant portions of the country since 2014, particularly the capital Sanaa and the port of Al-Hudaydah, have escalated their attacks on commercial ships passing through the Red Sea. The group claims these ships are either Israeli-owned or headed for Israel, aligning their actions with solidarity for Hamas in Gaza.



The Alborz destroyer's deployment to the Red Sea underscores the increasing tensions in the region, where about 12 percent of global trade passes through this key maritime route. In recent incidents, United States destroyers, the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, responded to distress calls from the Singapore-flagged container ship Maersk Hangzhou, owned and operated by Denmark. The encounters resulted in United States helicopters opening fire on four small boats manned by Houthis during the second incident, destroying three of them, according to United States Central Command (CENTCOM).



Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed the incident, reporting the death or disappearance of ten militants. The Pentagon estimates that since November 19, Houthis have attacked or seized 23 commercial ships in the Red Sea. The situation continues to evolve, posing challenges to regional stability and global trade routes.





