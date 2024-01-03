Tradingview And Devexperts Establish The Dxtrade Backend Integration To Support Broker Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This partnership opens new opportunities for brokers licensing

DXtrade to expand their client base by letting them sign up and trade directly on the TradingView platform

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingView and Devexperts officially announce the facilitation of a direct trading integration process to deliver enhanced services to mutual broker partners. This collaboration allows Devexperts' clients to integrate their DXtrade trading backend into the TradingView platform. The process ensures a straightforward integration without the need for additional efforts from the broker's internal teams to work on the API.

TradingView and Devexperts establish the DXtrade backend integration

The DXtrade functionality includes real-time exposure monitor, execution strategies, diverse commission plans, rebates for the most active traders, and many more. With the streamlined integration process in place, DXtrade platform owners now have the opportunity to connect their native trading terminal directly to TradingView, allowing users to place orders and trade using the world's premier charts.

As per the setup, DXtrade's backend will retain complete control over risk and user management, while TradingView will ultimately act as a high-end frontend and source of new leads. Brokers could accomplish marketing and business goals through a dedicated broker profile seamlessly integrated into their trading ecosystem, which spans 200 countries and boasts 50 million users.

Rauan Khassan , VP of international growth at TradingView, commented: "As part of our mission to broaden investment opportunities for retail users, we aim to introduce our renowned charting tools, trading community and other features to new broker partners. After Devexperts contributed to multiple broker integrations with us through their DXtrade trading backend and facilitated the process, we stand prepared to welcome new brokerages into our mutually beneficial ecosystem."

Jon Light , Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, added: "This integration makes it much easier for brokers to offer their execution services on tradingview. It's great for our brokers to be able to access the massive network of traders that TradingView has."

About TradingView

TradingView is a globally renowned charting platform and a vibrant community used by over 50 million traders around the globe. TradingView empowers its users with best-in-class charting tools, live market data, a comprehensive analytical suite, and trading integrations with selected partners. Learn more at

About Devexperts

Devexperts has been developing software for the capital markets since 2002. The company's core business expertise is in trading platforms, namely DXtrade XT for listed securities and derivatives, DXtrade CFD for OTC asset classes, and DXtrade Crypto for cryptocurrencies. The range of software also includes DXmatch for exchange solutions, dxFeed for market data distribution, and many more. Visit our websites: ;



